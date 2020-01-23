Make a Cutie Pie for National Pie Day
Recipe courtesy of Kylee Scales of Kylee’s Kitchen
Cutie pie
Ingredients
- For the crust
- 2 cups (200 grams) gingersnap crumbs
- 1/4 cup (50 grams) brown sugar
- 6 Tablespoons Challenge butter, melted
For the filling
- 14 ounces sweetened condensed milk
- 3/4 cup orange juice concentrate
- 4 egg yolks
- 2 Tablespoons zest from Cutie mandarin oranges
- 2 teaspoons orange extract (optional)
- 1 teaspoons vanilla
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
- 1/4 teaspoon ginger
Directions
For the crust
- Preheat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Combine gingersnap crumbs, brown sugar, and melted butter, and press into bottom of 9-inch pie pan, making sure it is tight and compact.
- Bake for 5 minutes.
For the filling
- Whisk together sweetened condensed milk with orange juice concentrate, egg yolks, orange zest, orange extract, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger.
- Pour filling into pie crust and bake 15 to 18 minutes until center of pie is firm but still jiggles slightly.
- Refrigerate for at least 3 hours before serving.