Make a Cutie Pie for National Pie Day

Posted 5:42 AM, January 23, 2020, by

Photo of Cutie Pie courtesy of Kylee Scales of Kylee's Kitchen

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Scales of Kylee’s Kitchen

Cutie pie

Ingredients

  • For the crust
  • 2 cups (200 grams) gingersnap crumbs
  • 1/4 cup (50 grams) brown sugar
  • 6 Tablespoons Challenge butter, melted

For the filling

  • 14 ounces sweetened condensed milk
  • 3/4 cup orange juice concentrate
  • 4 egg yolks
  • 2 Tablespoons zest from Cutie mandarin oranges
  • 2 teaspoons orange extract (optional)
  • 1 teaspoons vanilla
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
  • 1/4 teaspoon ginger

Directions

For the crust

  1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit.
  2. Combine gingersnap crumbs, brown sugar, and melted butter, and press into bottom of 9-inch pie pan, making sure it is tight and compact.
  3. Bake for 5 minutes.

For the filling

  1. Whisk together sweetened condensed milk with orange juice concentrate, egg yolks, orange zest, orange extract, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger.
  2. Pour filling into pie crust and bake 15 to 18 minutes until center of pie is firm but still jiggles slightly.
  3. Refrigerate for at least 3 hours before serving.
