Phish announces summer tour with 3 August shows at Ruoff Music Center

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Genre-bending, jam lords Phish have announced an entire weekend of shows in Noblesville this summer as part of a newly announced tour.

Promoter Live Nation announced the band’s massive summer 2020 tour Thursday, including a three-date stint at Ruoff Music Center.

Phish will perform at the Noblesville venue on Friday, August 7 – Saturday, August 8 – Sunday, August 9, 2020 as part of the Coors Light Concert Series.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, February 8 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

A ticket request period is currently underway at tickets.phish.com and will end on Monday, February 3 at 12 p.m.