Police investigate deadly hit-and-run in Hendricks County

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run on Thursday.

Deputies responded to a report on January 23 around 6:30 a.m. at 100 South between 625 East and Avon Avenue.

Police said a 20-year-old pedestrian was killed in the incident.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at (317) 839-8700.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

