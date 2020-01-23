Police investigate deadly hit-and-run in Hendricks County
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run on Thursday.
Deputies responded to a report on January 23 around 6:30 a.m. at 100 South between 625 East and Avon Avenue.
Police said a 20-year-old pedestrian was killed in the incident.
Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at (317) 839-8700.
This is a developing story and will be updated.