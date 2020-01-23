Rain arrives late; unsettled heading into the weekend!

Cloudy skies are back but dry weather holds to begin this morning. Although rain and snow is falling in Illinois, none of this should make it to Indianapolis until after sunset tonight. For the afternoon, expect light southeast winds (5-10mph) and fairly quiet conditions, while highs reach the lower 40’s.

Showers move in tonight and will intensify in coverage during the overnight hours. Friday will be wet, not white, while temperatures hold in the 30’s. Bottom-line, a chilly, grey, rainy day but no major hazardous travel anticipated!

By Saturday, colder air will wrap into this system, as the column of air cools below 32°. A transition from rain to wet snow will occur, as snow showers fall, some grassy accumulations will be possible. Roads will remain wet through Saturday afternoon. Issues may arise by Saturday evening/Sunday morning, while temperatures fall below the freezing mark!