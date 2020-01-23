× Rain moves in tonight; tracking snow chances by the weekend

Rain chances are rising into the evening but we still have a good bit of dry time for your Thursday before it gets here. A strong upper level low is projected to pass over central Indiana as we finish off the work week. Clouds have moved in ahead of this slow moving system and rain chances will ramp up quickly late this evening. While radar indicates areas moisture over head this Thursday afternoon, the air column closer to the surface has still been too dry to allow anything to reach the ground in central Indiana.

That will change tonight as the we moisten the atmosphere and rain becomes widespread. A few spotty to widely scattered showers will be possible by late afternoon/evening, but most will stay dry until late tonight.

Rain will reach peak coverage early Friday morning, before sunrise, and then become more scattered as a dry slot starts to move in Friday morning/afternoon. Even though there will be some breaks in the rain, overall, Friday will still be a wet day. Off and on showers will continue into the evening before cold air starts to move in. Moisture wrapping around the backside of this low pressure system, combined with the cold air, means will likely see rain change over to snow Friday night into Saturday morning. However, temperatures at this time will be more conducive to a wet/slushy snow with minor accumulations before ending Saturday morning.

The weekend finishes drier with near seasonal temperatures. The return of high pressure keeps the wet weather away again until mid next week.