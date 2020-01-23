WATCH LIVE: President Trump’s impeachment trial continues in the Senate

Report: Bill Murray reprises role of Peter Venkman in new ‘Ghostbusters’ film

Posted 2:41 PM, January 23, 2020, by , Updated at 03:01PM, January 23, 2020

ROME, ITALY - OCTOBER 19: Bill Murray attends the masterclass during the 14th Rome Film Festival on October 19, 2019 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images for RFF)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Bill Murray is a Ghostbuster again.

A new behind-the-scenes exposé by Vanity Fair follows Murray as he returns as scientist Peter Venkman in Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

According to Vanity Fair, Murray spoke from the set in the fall, where Dan Akroyd (Ray Stantz), Ernie Hudson (Winston Zeddemore), Annie Potts (Janine Melnitz) and Sigourney Weaver (Dana Barrett) – all returned for their roles.

Dan Akroyd first confirmed the return of the original cast on the Greg Hill Show in November.

Murray clowned around with Vanity Fair’s Anthony Breznican, forcing the author to try on a proton pack and talked about his return.

Harold Ramis is, of course, absent from the lineup. The acclaimed director and actor who portrayed Egon Spengler died in 2014.

In the Vanity Fair piece, Murray said, “Well, we are a man down. That’s the deal. And that’s the story that we’re telling, that’s the story they’ve written.”

Murray and the others made cameos in the 2016 all-female Ghostbusters, but not as their original characters.

Fans speculated for almost a year as to whether or not the cast would return in their scientist roles for the new Jason Reitman film starring Paul Rudd.

Jason Reitman is the son of the first Ghostbusters director, Ivan Reitman.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is set to open in theaters July 10th.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.