Silver Alert issued for missing Notre Dame student

Posted 8:56 PM, January 23, 2020, by

Photo//Notre Dame/Twitter

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Police are looking for help finding a missing Notre Dame student.

Photo//Notre Dame/Twitter

The Indiana State Police said the Notre Dame Police Department is investigating Annrose Jerry’s disappearance. Annrose has been missing from Notre Dame since 8 p.m. Tuesday. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Annrose is described as a 21-year-old Asian woman. She is 5’5″ tall, weighs approximately 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing an ankle-length gray quilted coat over a multi-colored ankle-length skirt or dress.

Anyone with information about Annrose’s disappearance is asked to call the Notre Dame Police Department at 574-631-5555 or 911.

