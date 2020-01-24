× 2 children arrested in Terre Haute for abusing cats on social media

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Police in Terre Haute arrested two children for abusing cats and sharing videos of the abuse on social media.

Police began the investigation when they were alerted to some disturbing social media posts, WTHI reports. Police said the kids were sharing videos of them abusing cats. The abuse took place last weekend.

Police arrested the two Terre Haute children on animal cruelty charges. Their names are not being released due to the fact that they are minors.