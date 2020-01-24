An inside look at Disney on Ice

Posted 8:37 AM, January 24, 2020, by , Updated at 08:38AM, January 24, 2020
Sherman is grabbing his skates and hitting the ice to meet some of the cast of Disney on Ice! The show is in town Jan. 22-26. You can buy tickets here.
