Court docs reveal two Kokomo teens were killed in drug deals

KOKOMO, Ind. -- New details are emerging after two teens were shot to death in Kokomo in the last month. Police say both died during drug deals.

On December 8th, Kokomo officers found the body of 15-year-old Dalton Fisher on Mark Lane. He’d been shot multiple times.

“There’s been a concern throughout the community with the apparent increase in violence that we’ve experienced,” said Mayor of Kokomo, Tyler Moore.

Court documents reveal both Fisher and his sister, 22-year-old Kyli Fisher, went to Mark Lane to sell marijuana. When they arrived at Lincolnwood Apartments, two men wearing hoodies hopped into the back seat.

According to court documents during the transaction one of the two men pulled out a gun in an attempt to rob the siblings. When Kyli reached for her gun, officials say one of the two men fired his gun hitting Dalton.

“With both of those involving teens it is concerning but unfortunately it’s not anything that unique to Kokomo, unique to Indiana. It’s a problem throughout the state, throughout the country,” said Moore.

The second teen Mayor Moore is referring to is 16-year-old James Gray Jr., who died at St. Vincent hospital from a gunshot wound on January 2. Documents reveal the suspect 18-year-old Jeremiah Neal sent Gray a message looking to purchase marijuana.

According to court documents during the exchange, Neal started a fight with someone else in the car and a 9mm went off striking Gray. It was the first homicide of 2020 and the first since Moore took office.

"It was unfortunate early on in my term to have a homicide. It makes it even more concerning that it involved teenagers. That type of violence knows no age, race, creed, gender,” said Moore.

As he continues past the first month of his first term, Mayor Moore says he’s hopeful police can continue solving crimes and wants to remind the community they can't do it by themselves.

“Part of that success actually involved the community stepping forward and assisting with leads and such. I think the communities heightened interest in being more a part of the solution has helped,” said Moore.

In the death of 15-year-old Dalton Fisher police have made four arrests.

14-year-old: conspiracy to commit a robbery resulting in serious bodily injury (Level 2 Felony)

14-year-old: attempted robbery resulting in serious bodily injury (Level 2 Felony)

17-yea-old: attempted robbery resulting in serious bodily injury (Level 2 Felony)

Kyli Fisher, 22: neglect of a dependent (Level 3 Felony), Possession of a handgun without a permit (Misdemeanor), Dealing a controlled substance (Misdemeanor)

In the death of 16-year-old James Gray Jr., police have made two arrests.

Jeremiah Neal, 18 of Cahokia, IL. He’s being held without bond for murder and robbery

15-year-old charged with robbery being held at Kinsey Youth Center

At this time, those names will not be released due to their ages. We are waiting to see if the prosecutor’s office will upgrade the charges to adult court.