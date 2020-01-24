× Damp and foggy Friday to snow chances Saturday

The morning rain continues to ease but we’re left with foggy/misty conditions. Visibility reduced to only half a mile in Indianapolis, early Friday afternoon.

While rainfall Friday isn’t anywhere close to breaking records, it’s causing the work week to finish off damp and dreary. Including today’s rainfall, January 2020 still ranks as the 12th wettest January on record, in Indianapolis.

The pocket of drier air overhead (dry slot) has moved into central Indiana, so the steadier showers will continue to ease into the afternoon and evening. However, a few off and on showers will be possible and it will remain damp, foggy.

As the slow moving upper level low, sitting to our east finally makes its move across central Indiana late tonight, we’ll see colder air move in on the back side of this system. As moisture wraps around the low and mixes with the cold air, we’ll see these rain showers change over to a wintry mix and snow by early Saturday morning. These will be scattered to widely scattered in nature. However, some steady snow showers at times will be possible. With temperatures only near the freezing mark or at times, slightly above while snow showers come down, we are only expecting light, slushy accumulations. With warmer ground temperatures, snow will initially melt on contact. With temperatures not dropping much below freezing, it will come down as heavy, wet snowflakes. While there could be a few slick spots, particularly on bridges and overpasses, that will be more of a concern late Saturday night and Sunday morning as temperatures drop back below freezing.

We’re in for a cloudy setup. We’ve only had 23% of the possible sunshine this month and that’s below average by January standards. January is the second cloudiest month of the year, receiving on average, 40% of the possible sunshine. We keep the cloud cover around all week long. We have a mainly dry stretch coming as we get into the second half of the weekend. A few rain/snow showers possible again by mid next week.