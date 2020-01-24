For the first time, Hoosiers can bet on the Oscars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Academy Awards are just around the corner—and this year, Hoosiers can place their bets.

For the first time, Hoosiers can legally bet on who they think will win during the Oscars.

Indiana is one of only two states where legal betting on the Oscars is available—New Jersey is the other.

It’s not clear how many categories Hoosiers can wager on.

Last year, Indiana legalized sports betting. The same law also allows betting on certain non-sporting events.

In just four months, people have bet nearly $436 million on sports in Indiana, according to state data.

You can find the list of this year's nominees here. Joker leads the field with 11 nominations.