Rain to snow this weekend, slick Sunday morning?

Scattered showers will be with us off and on today, while temperatures climb into the middle to lower 40s by this afternoon. Cloudy skies will hold, as winds will remain relatively light from the south, southwest at 5-10 mph. This evening, light rain showers will continue, as roads remain damp to wet across the state!

Overnight, colder air begins to work in and a gradual transition from rain to snow will get underway! Although snow will fall in pockets on Saturday, roads should remain mostly wet, while grassy accumulations will be possible. It appears that any steady snow or accumulations will set up north of Indianapolis, especially northeast of downtown. On other note, breezy conditions take hold on Saturday too, at 10-20 mph.

By Saturday evening and into early Sunday morning, temperatures will drop under 32°, thus creating some icy to slick spots across the state. Sunday will remain cloudy with a few snow showers blowing around to wrap up our last weekend of January!