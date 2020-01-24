Your Town Friday: Former social worker finds healing in yoga, and a new career

Posted 8:48 AM, January 24, 2020, by
Data pix.

Lebanon, Ind. - Chris Yovanovich had never done yoga a day in her life. But her ten years as a long-term care social worker were getting to her.

"Things just culminated and I started getting sick and I didn't know what it was," said Chris. "It took a long time to figure out they thought it was fibromyalgia."

Before yoga became her medicine, she was prescribed pain pills that barely touched her pain.

"So I just sorta drugged myself through life for about a year and that's when I picked up Autobiography of a Yogi. I read that and it talked about a lot of yogis healing themselves and I thought, maybe I can do that. After about a year I started feeling a lot better."

She became a teacher and for years she worked in other people's yoga studios, then in 2016 she found a spot in an historic building in the heart of Lebanon.

"When we first moved here, I knew that people here were super friendly."

But of course she wasn't sure how Indiana Yoga Studio would do in a small city. It turns out it would do very well.

"We have about 22 teachers and a lot of them are from Indy and they would come in and say 'What's in the water here?! Everyone is so nice!"

Naturally, she has a soft spot for social workers and those suffering from compassion fatigue.

The burnout rate for social workers is somewhere around three years. It's ridiculous. And that's pretty much what I went through."

"Research that's come out within the last five years has said 80% of all disease stems from stress, so I want to reach as many medical workers as I possibly can. Not only social workers but nurses, doctors and police officers."

She offers special rates for people in those fields. She also offers a big menu of classes to meet people where they are. She knows some might be feeling burnt out just like she was. Or some might just be having a bad day.

"And if someone does come in and have a bad day and they're in a bad mood, I can't wait until after class because they're going to be so different!"

Chris is a wife and a mom. Her husband has been a middle school teacher for 22 years and her daughter is turning 16 this weekend!

There is also a studio in Brownsburg. Click here for more on some upcoming event, including something special for Valentine's Day.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.