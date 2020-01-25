× 1 dead after shooting in Franklin Saturday evening

FRANKLIN, Ind. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Franklin Saturday evening.

The Franklin Police Department said they responded to the 100 block of Hurricane Street in Franklin Saturday evening for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found a male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead.

Detectives were on the scene Saturday evening gathering evidence and talking to potential witnesses.

We will provide additional details as they become available.