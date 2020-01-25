WATCH LIVE: President Trump’s attorneys begin making their case in impeachment trial

1 dead after shooting in Franklin Saturday evening

Posted 7:06 PM, January 25, 2020, by , Updated at 07:46PM, January 25, 2020

FRANKLIN, Ind. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Franklin Saturday evening.

The Franklin Police Department said they responded to the 100 block of Hurricane Street in Franklin Saturday evening for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found a male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead.

Detectives were on the scene Saturday evening gathering evidence and talking to potential witnesses.

We will provide additional details as they become available.

Google Map for coordinates 39.481820 by -86.048260.

