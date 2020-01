Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Get your wands ready, because Wizard Night is back a the Indiana Farmers Coliseum!

The Indy Fuel take on the Atlanta Gladiators in a night of mischief and magic. The puck drops at 6:05 p.m.

You can come dressed in your best wizard robes and meet some mystical creatures around the concourse. We caught up with Larry McQueary with Indy Fuel and Silly Safaris to find out more about what they have in store for fans.