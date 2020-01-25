New coronavirus sends video game to top of Apple charts

The game gives the user control over a virus, bacteria, fungus, and other potential illnesses with the challenge being to infect and kill off the entire world before a cure can be made. The traffic has overwhelmed the company’s servers at times Friday and the company said in a Friday tweet it was working to get all of the systems back online.

Ndemic Creations released a statement concerning the new coronavirus and the game Plague, Inc.

The Coronavirus outbreak in China is deeply concerning and we’ve received a lot of questions from players and the media. Plague Inc. has been out for eight years now and whenever there is an outbreak of disease we see an increase in players, as people seek to find out more about how diseases spread and to understand the complexities of viral outbreaks. We specifically designed the game to be realistic and informative, while not sensationalising serious real-world issues. This has been recognised by the CDC and other leading medical organisations around the world. However, please remember that Plague Inc. is a game, not a scientific model and that the current coronavirus outbreak is a very real situation which is impacting a huge number of people. We would always recommend that players get their information directly from local and global health authorities.

According to the BBC, the game has been downloaded more than 120 million times since 2012 for numerous game-of-the-year awards.