× Officer ‘Dog Whisperer’: IMPD officer chases suspect, approached by nearby dog

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department found more than a suspect after a theft investigation at a grocery store.

The department said officers were dispatched to a grocery store on the near east side for a theft investigation. They were able to locate a suspect and chased them, ending in the suspect’s arrest on preliminary theft and firearm-related charges.

While they were apprehending the suspect, one of the officers was approached by a gorgeous dog. The officer looked for the owner before giving the dog some treats and contacting Indianapolis Animal Care Services, who arrived and took the dog to the shelter.

If anyone recognizes the dog, they can contact Indianapolis Animal Care Services at 317-327-1397.