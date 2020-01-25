Person found shot on Indy’s near east side

Posted 7:10 AM, January 25, 2020, by
police-generic2

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A person was shot on the near east side of Indianapolis early Saturday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting after finding  person who was shot near the 3300 block of East 10th Street.

911 operators received a call in reference to the shooting shortly after 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

Responding officers were able to find the victim who was suffering from at least one gun shot wound.

EMS personnel transported the victim to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.