INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Podcast listening is on the rise - new research shows in 2019, monthly podcast listeners in the U.S. grew 23%, and weekly listeners grew 29%.

Now, a new club, The Podcast Brunch Club, is launching in Indy to bring together listeners.

We spoke with Adela Mizrachi, the club's founder, and Susan Miller, the local chapter leader, about how you can get involved.