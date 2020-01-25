× Silver Alert declared for missing man from Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared in the disappearance of a missing 75-year-old from Goshen.

Dennis L. Heminger is a white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 181 pounds with gray hair and gray eyes.

He was last seen wearing a lightweight grey jacket, dark colored t-shirt with blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

Heminger is missing from Goshen which is about 115 miles north of Indianapolis.

He was last seen on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 8:41 p.m.

Police say he is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Dennis L. Heminger is asked to contact police or call the Goshen Police Department at 574-533-4151.