UPDATE: Franklin police arrest 2 men after 18-year-old killed in Boys & Girls Club parking lot

FRANKLIN, Ind. – Police say tips from the community helped them arrest two suspects in the death of an 18-year-old in Franklin.

Police arrested 20-year-old Emilio Garcia for felony murder, robbery and other charges. They also arrested 21-year old Roger Miller. Police believe he was driving the getaway car, and he is charged with assisting a criminal.

The shooting happened Saturday around 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Boys and Girls Club of Johnson County.

Medics pronounced the 18-year-old dead at the scene. The victim’s name is being withheld pending results of an autopsy scheduled Monday at 2 p.m.

Shortly after the shooting, investigators released surveillance photos of a “red Dodge Dart or similar vehicle” that was possibly involved in the crime.

Police arrested the suspects less than a day after releasing the photos. Franklin Police Chief Kirby Cochran told FOX59 News that tips from the community, “played a huge role” in leading to the arrests.

This is the Franklin Police Department’s first homicide investigation in six years.