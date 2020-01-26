× One dead in early morning crash on Indy’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A person died in a car crash on the north side of Indianapolis early Sunday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a deadly two-car crash that occurred near the intersection of Williams Creek Boulevard and North Meridian Street.

911 operators were alerted to the accident shortly after 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say an adult victim has been pronounced dead by medics.

Drivers should avoid the area as police have roads shut down from 79th Street to Meridian Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.