Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna among 5 killed in helicopter crash

CALABASAS, Calif. — NBA legend Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, Sunday morning, according to reports by TMZ.

The tabloid news website says 41-year-old Bryant and three other passengers were traveling aboard his private helicopter when it went down and a fire broke out. Emergency personnel responded to the crash, but nobody survived. Five people are confirmed dead, TMZ says.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, were on their way to a travel basketball game when the helicopter crashed. Another player and parent were also on board, according to the report.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has announced that five people were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas but has yet to name the deceased.

Five people confirmed deceased, no survivors in #Calabasas helicopter crash. #LASD #Malibu deputies remain with #LA County Fire personnel. Investigation ongoing. Avoid the area until further notice. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

TMZ says Bryant’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, was not among those on board the helicopter.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.