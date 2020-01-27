WATCH LIVE: Senate impeachment trial of President Trump

1 dead after shooting on Indy’s northeast side

Posted 8:24 PM, January 27, 2020, by , Updated at 08:55PM, January 27, 2020

Scene (Photo By Logan Jung)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — One person is dead after a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At about 8 p.m. Monday, police were called to the 7400 block of North Shadeland Avenue in response to a possible person shot.

Officers arrived to find a person who had been shot.

EMS responded, and despite their attempts to save the individual’s life, but they have been pronounced dead.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available. 

