× 1-month-old boy dies after being attacked by dog inside Lafayette home

LAFAYETTE, Ind.– Police say a 1-month-old infant died in Lafayette over the weekend after being attacked by a dog.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 25, police were called to a home in the 1900 block of Greenbush St. An officer arrived on scene and found what the Lafayette Police Department described as a “pit-mixed breed dog” standing over an injured infant.

In order to provide care for the infant, Officer Neil Carin fired a single shot, killing the dog.

The infant was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as Julian Connell.

Police say before attacking the infant, the dog had been fighting with another dog, a beagle mix, inside the home. That dog was taken to a veterinary hospital for treatment.