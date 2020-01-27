× Cloudy, seasonal and fairly quiet to start the workweek!

Skies are overcast and the radar remains mostly dry across the state to start the week! We are tracking a few flurries well north and heavy fog across the Midwest at this hour. Locally, roads look great and no major weather issues are expected for your Monday. Gray skies will hold and temperatures will slowly rise through the day to seasonal levels (36°), while winds remain light from the northwest.

Tonight, some patchy fog will be possible and needs to be monitored! Otherwise, cloudy and cold for the overnight.

The next few days will remain fairly calm with limited flurry chances and plenty of cloudy sky! Nothing too extreme with our temperatures and plenty of dry time for travel. We will continue to monitor the evolution of our next “weather-maker” for the weekend. For now, a wintry mix of rain and snow will be possible on Saturday, marking our 6th wet Saturday in a row! More to come in the days ahead!