× Country singer Thomas Rhett will perform in central Indiana in June

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Country star Thomas Rhett will bring his “The Center Point Road Tour” to central Indiana on Friday, June 5 as part of the Coors Light Concert Series.

Tickets for the show at Noblesville’s Ruoff Music Center go on sale to the public next Friday, January 31 at 10 a.m.

The U.S. leg of the tour kicks off on May 29 in Gilford, New Hampshire and will feature special guests Cole Swindell and HARDY.

Just months since Rhett earned his second consecutive No. One on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart in less than two years with “Center Point Road,” which also broke streaming records upon release, the album continues to earn accolades and widespread critical praise.

Rhett co-produced and co-wrote all 16 songs on the record, notching a GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Album as well being honored as a CMT Artist of the Year and earning multiple CMA, AMA, CMT, People’s Choice, and Teen Choice Award nominations throughout the year.

This show is also a part of the Jiffy Lube Country Megaticket, which is available now at here. You can purchase individual tickets for the show here.