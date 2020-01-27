× ISP: 3 arrested on felony charges in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — A Sunday night traffic stop resulted in the arrest of three people on multiple felony charges by the Indiana State Police (ISP).

According to ISP, a trooper driving southbound on Raible Avenue near 16th Street, and saw a green Chevrolet SUV drive left of center as it drove southbound towards him around 8 p.m. Sunday.

The trooper turned around and followed the SUV which then failed to signal while turning into a business lot.

ISP said the trooper stopped the SUV and made contact with the male driver, Jessi Cooper, 32, of Anderson, and his three passengers.

Additional ISP troopers arrived, including a K-9 unit, which detected the presence of contraband.

An investigation lead the ISP troopers to find baggies containing methamphetamine, Hydrocodone, Xanax, Klonopin and Suboxone pills, along with marijuana and self-loading debit cards.

ISP said a back seat passenger, Brandon Bridenthal, 38, of Anderson, was arrested and faces charges including dealing and possession of methamphetamine, and dealing and possessing a controlled substance.

Troopers found that the driver, Jessi Cooper, was wanted on a warrant for misdemeanor battery, charged with felony maintaining a common nuisance, and was also given a ticket for driving while suspended.

According to police, marijuana was found on his person at the Madison County Jail, resulting in another felony charge of trafficking with an inmate.

Front seat passenger Samantha Cline, 28, of Anderson, was found to be wanted on a felony warrant from Hancock County for possession of a hypodermic syringe, and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.

ISP took all three subjects to the Madison County Jail, while a third passenger was released at the scene.