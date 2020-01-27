× Learning to swim with Aqua-Tots Swim School

INDIANAPOLIS — Drowning is the number one cause of accidental death for children aged one through four.

While it may be too early in the year to take a dip in the neighborhood pool, it is never too early for kids to take indoor swim lessons.

Aqua-Tots Swim Schools offers year-round lessons for children as young as four months old.

Owner and instructor Lindsay Thayer appeared on Fox 59 along with parent Nicole Chernish. They talked to us about how swim lessons can save lives.

The school is also offering free swim lessons for 2020 for 20 children. You can nominate a child here.

To find out more about Aqua-Tots or to sign your child up, head to their website.

Goldfish Swim School is another resource parents can use.