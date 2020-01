Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Indianapolis, Ind - San Francisco and Kansas City are set to meet in this year's big game! Before you plan your party and send out the invitations, Cyndi Edwards and former NFL player Cameron Lynch spoke with FOX59's Ray Cortopassi.

Edwards and Lynch are launching a show called, "The Big Game Tailgate." They walk us through some of the top spots to have some fun before kickoff. They also talk about ways to spice up your own party!