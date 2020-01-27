NFL neighborhood featured at Super Bowl Experience

MIAMI, Fla. – Even if your favorite team didn’t make Sunday’s big game, they’ll still be represented in the Super Bowl Experience in Miami.

Lowe’s home improvement stores built an NFL-themed neighborhood for fans at the Miami Beach Convention Center with custom built houses for all 32 NFL teams.

Each house is eight feet high by eight feet wide by eight feet long and features team logos and characteristics of their city.

The Colts’ house, called “Blue’s Stable” is blue and white with barn railings and a big blue horseshoe.