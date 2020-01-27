× Peyton Manning on Hall of Fame hopeful Edgerrin James: First impression was a lasting one

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The first impression was all Peyton Manning needed.

“Certain guys make this incredible impression on you,’’ he said.

Marvin Harrison was one of those guys. So was Edgerrin James.

Something of an under-the-radar name as the 1999 NFL Draft approached – he wasn’t, you know, Ricky Williams – James missed the bulk of his first minicamp while his rookie contract was being hammered out. The business side of things were finalized two days before the Indianapolis Colts’ second preseason game in ‘99, so his NFL debut would come Aug. 21 at New Orleans.

Manning remembered. And chuckled.

“I can remember it like it was yesterday,’’ he said. “We started Keith Elias to kind of ease Edgerrin along, ‘Boy, he’s not ready to go.’’’

That changed on the third series.

“Edgerrin goes out and does what he does,’’ Manning said.

The NFL’s first glimpse of James consisted of 10 carries, 77 yards and 16- and 12-yard touchdowns when he bounced runs outside and outran the Saints to the end zone.

“Jim Mora said, ‘All right, that’s our guy. That’s why we made him the fourth overall pick in the draft,’’’ Manning said.

“He was awesome.’’

One play remains indelibly etched in Manning’s mind.

“We ran a little draw play,’’ he said, “and there was a defensive tackle that just showed up in the backfield; somebody whiffed on their block.

“And Edgerrin spun away from him with a move I had never seen before and somehow got 12 yards. I remember my offensive lineman, Adam Meadows, say, ‘Boy, this is going to be a lot of fun.’ I felt like telling him, ‘All right, it’s OK to block somebody, too. Don’t count on him doing that every single time.’

“But Edgerrin did that a bunch.’’

From the very start.

It was similar to Manning’s first impression of Marvin Harrison. It came in the 1998 preseason opener at Seattle. Manning’s first pass as the first overall pick in the draft and new face of the franchise was a short slant that Harrison turned into a 48-yard touchdown.

“Same deal,’’ Manning said.