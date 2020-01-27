× Police: Woman arrested in Columbus after mailing drugs to ex-husband

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus woman is behind bars after a four-month investigation involving prescription drugs being mailed to a factory.

The Columbus Police Department (CPD) said Lafern K. Gibson, 58, was arrested in downtown Columbus on Friday afternoon as a result of the JNET task force investigation.

Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET) investigators believed that Gibson was mailing prescription medication to her ex-husband at his place of employment in hopes of getting him in trouble.

Police said the packages had no return address, and investigators believe Gibson was upset that her ex-husband had a new girlfriend.

JNET said that Gibson had reported to detectives that her ex-husband was having drugs sent to him at the Columbus factory where he worked.

According to police, JNET investigators worked with the United States Postal Service to find video of Gibson dropping off packages at the Columbus Post Office four separate times.

JNET said two of the packages contained Scheduled IV drugs.

Gibson was taken to the Bartholomew County Jail where she faces preliminary charges of dealing narcotics.