× Sammy Hagar & The Circle with Whitesnake coming to Ruoff Music Center this summer

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Sammy Hagar with his band The Circle have teamed up with Whitesnake for a summer tour including a show in Indianapolis.

The U.S. tour will stop in 30 cities and features special guest Night Ranger on all dates.

Promoter Live Nation said this tour delivers an incredible summer evening of music at some of the most scenic outdoor amphitheaters in the country.

The tour will come to Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Saturday, August 15 as part of the Coors Light Concert Series.

Live Nation previewed the tour in a release, stating:

“Sammy Hagar & The Circle, comprised of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Sammy Hagar and bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson, are joining forces with Whitesnake, formed by former Deep Purple singer and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer David Coverdale with guitarists Reb Beach and Joel Hoekstra, drummer Tommy Aldridge, bassist Michael Devin and keyboardist Michele Luppi, for a 2020 summer tour featuring a setlist of some of the biggest hard-rocking hits of the past four decades.”

To celebrate, Hagar and Coverdale released a special video discussing their first impressions of each other, memories, touring then-versus-now, and more.

Fans can expect The Circle to perform a wide range of Hagar classics from Montrose, Van Halen, Sammy’s solo career, as well as the band’s debut album, Space Between, which landed them the #1 Rock Album on the Billboard 200 in 2019.

Live Nation said set lists will include hits like, “There’s Only One Way To Rock”, “Finish What Ya Started”, “Mas Tequila”, “I Can’t Drive 55”, “Can’t Hang”, “Rock Candy”, and “Right Now.”

Whitesnake is led by David Coverdale and is known for a catalog of powerful hard rock and chart-topping power ballads, including the anthems “Here I Go Again”, “Still of the Night”, “Fool for Your Loving”, and “Is This Love.”

Hagar said, “I love some friendly competition on stage and that’s exactly what this is going to be. David and I have nothing but the highest respect for one another, but we would also like to blow the other guy off the stage! Add in Night Ranger and the fans will have one hell of a night of music.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 31 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.