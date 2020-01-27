Ship Happens: Kokomo woman provides opioid reversal kits for free

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KOKOMO, Ind. — The opioid epidemic has hit families hard all across the country, including right here in Indiana.

But one Kokomo woman wanted to give families the tools they need to reverse the effects of an overdose, and she’s doing it completely free.

“Dead people don’t recover. We can’t very well get them to treatment, we can’t get them to care if they are not alive,” explained Ship Happens founder Antonia Sawyer.

Last year, she created the service and since then has been sending out Naloxone kits free of charge.

To receive a kit, you watch the instructional video on the Ship Happens Facebook page and answer a few questions. If Sawyer thinks you are ready to administer the life-saving medicine, she’ll send out the supplies the very same day.

“They don’t have to be faced with stigma and barriers, that are going to prevent them from helping their loved one,” she said.

It’s a feeling Kokomo resident Amber Weaver knows all too well. Her sister Amanda passed away two years ago at age 34 after battling a drug addiction for most of her life.

“It’s just giving somebody a second chance, and maybe that’s all they need is that one time,” Saywer explained.

Since its start, Sawyer has shipped over 5,000 overdose reversal kits across the state.

She has several different sponsors, including the Indiana Recovery Alliance that allow her to keep the service going for free, but people can also donate directly to her.