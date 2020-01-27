× Tickets for highly-anticipated Zoobilation go on sale February 3

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The 34th annual Zoobilation will be held on Friday, June 12, and tickets go on sale next week. This year’s lavish black-tie fundraiser will celebrate African elephants with the theme “Journey to Africa: Tons of Fun” as guests celebrate the opening of the new Tembo Camp exhibit.

Zoobilation tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. on February 3 on the Indianapolis Zoo’s website, and they will sell out quickly. Last year the event sold out in just 10 minutes.

Each year, the event draws thousands of people with the best of central Indiana’s food, beverages, fashion and entertainment. Guests will go on a tasting safari as they sample 70 of central Indiana’s most popular restaurants.

The event will begin with a “premium experience” at 5:30 p.m., followed by general admission from 7 p.m. to midnight.

General admission tickets are $275 for Zoo members (limit four) and $300 for nonmembers. Premium Experience tickets are an additional $300.

Attire for Zoobilation is black-tie and guests must be 21 or older.

In 2019, the event raised $2.5 million to help fund the care of the Zoo’s 1,300 animals and 47,000 plants as well as its global conservation initiatives.

FOX59 and CBS4 are proud media partners for Zoobilation.