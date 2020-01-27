Too many cloudy days and more on the way; Cloudiest January in three years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERCAST DAY

The skies were cloudy, along with some haze making the start of the work week rather gloomy across central Indiana. Sunshine has been in short supply this month with the sunniest day back on the 8th of January. January is annually the second cloudiest month only trailing December with 40% the possible sunshine. Through Monday, this January has only allotted for 22% possible sunshine and making this the cloudiest January since 2017.

The top three cloudy months are

December 38% possible sunshine

January 40% possible sunshine

November 41% possible sunshine

The sunniest month annually is August with 68% possible sunshine

There will be no real letup to the cloudy conditions again Tuesday and Wednesday but we are more optimistic that some sunshine will turn up here Thursday.