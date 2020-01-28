2 Miami University students in Ohio tested for possible coronavirus exposure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OXFORD, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health is testing two Miami University students for possible coronavirus exposure.

According to Miami University, an international student who lives off campus came to Student Health Service with flu-like symptoms Monday morning. University health staff tested the student and another student for coronavirus due to recent travel to China.

Samples were sent to the CDC for testing, according to the Butler County General Health District.

Both students are isolated in their off-campus residences, according to the university.

The university says it is in contact with the Butler County Health District and the Ohio Department of Health.

No case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Butler County. It will take several days to confirm what virus the student has.

According to the Butler County General Health District, the immediate health risk to the community is low.

“BCGHD continues to work closely with Miami University Student Health Services and the Ohio Department of Health to monitor the novel (new) coronavirus that has emerged from Wuhan, China, over the past few weeks,” the health district said.