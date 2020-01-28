Brew local and have fun with the whole family

Posted 8:20 AM, January 28, 2020, by
Data pix.

Breweries aren't just for brewing beer anymore! Bier Brewery is trying its hand at hard seltzer. Sherman is showing us how the taproom in Carmel caters to families.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.