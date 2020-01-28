Breweries aren't just for brewing beer anymore! Bier Brewery is trying its hand at hard seltzer. Sherman is showing us how the taproom in Carmel caters to families.
Brew local and have fun with the whole family
-
Black Acre Brewing Company reopens beer garden after fire damages brewery
-
Florida brewery features dogs up for adoption on beer cans
-
Heartwarming photo shows high school football rivalries praying together after game
-
Get into the Halloween spirit at Market District
-
Australian navy delivers 800 gallons of beer to thirsty town after supply lines cut by fires
-
-
Check out the Indianapolis Monthly Dream Home
-
Find hidden gems at a Flea Market while helping a good cause
-
Indy Blue Crew and The Tap raise money for local Ronald McDonald House
-
Celebrate pizza week with Sherman!
-
Sherman checks out champagne cheers for every budget
-
-
Sherman gives us a look inside the Lilly House at Newfields for Winterlights
-
Check out Night with the Network and support the Domestic Violence Network
-
New decade, new you! Sherman shares the latest anti-aging skin treatments