Community members host balloon release for five shot, two killed at Sawmill Saloon

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- On the city's east side, a community remembers two people who were killed in a shooting at the Sawmill Saloon.
Balloons were released in the memory of Deron Gray and James Ratcliffe, in the same spot where that violent night occurred.
Tuesday marks two years since five people were shot at the bar after a fight spilled out into the parking lot. Two arrests were made in the deadly double shooting.
Several groups spoke at the memorial, sharing uplifting messages and addressing gun violence in our city.
"I can't even put into words the emotions that I felt," said Charlene Terry, Deron Gray's cousin. "Just the hurt, pain, you know, numbness."
Terry said it meant a lot to her, to see everyone support her cousin and keep his memory alive.
The Sawmill Saloon is no longer open.