Former Ingalls fire chief pleads guilty to child exploitation

INGALLS, Ind. – The former fire chief of a small central Indiana town pleaded guilty to a federal child exploitation charge.

In July 2018, Brian Cushman was charged with sexual exploitation of a child. The charge comes after a relative showed up at Cushman’s home and found a 17-year-old outside and a 14-year-old girl passed out inside. The relative told investigators the younger teen had an oxygen mask on her face and there were a handful of used oxygen tanks near her.

“They were drinking. Apparently, they had been consuming alcohol to the point where they lost consciousness and he was trying to resuscitate them,” said Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings.

Law enforcement officials determined that Cushman provided alcohol to the teens, and he had sexual contact with one of the girls. A federal criminal complaint claims prosecutors searched Cushman’s phone which, “Contained images of minor victim 1- the 17-year-old- and Cushman engaged in sexually explicit conduct on numerous occasions.

“He created sexually explicit images of her over a period of months during a time he was in a position of trust over her and he stored those images on his phone,” said Assistant United States Attorney Kristina Korobov.

On Tuesday, Cushman entered a guilty plea in the case that calls for to 20 years incarceration and 10 years supervised release. He will also have to pay a $3,000 fine along with a $100 special assessment fee.