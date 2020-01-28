× Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 39 – Ag Alumni Fish Fry

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Established in 1949, the Purdue Ag Alumni Association Fish Fry has been going for 70+ years strong.

The Ag Alumni Association started in the 1920s, however, beginning as an alumni reunion and awards program in its early days at the Armory on campus. The event has now become the associations, and possibly the university’s largest alumni gathering, and fundraiser at Purdue, even having to relocate twice to to accommodate those who wanted to attend. The fish fry is now held at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, Danica Kirkpatrick, executive director of the Ag Alumni Association with FOX59’s Adam Bartels about the history and importance of this event, the keynote speaker, the menu, how you can still get tickets, and more!

Follow the Full Steam Ahead podcast on Twitter, @fullsteampod, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your phone or tablet.

You can also listen to, subscribe, like, and/or comment on the podcasts on the following platforms