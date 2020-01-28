× Gray skies loom but quiet pattern holds!

Another day of heavy clouds and mostly dry conditions across the state! Winds will remain light, while temperatures slowly climb to seasonal levels. This is typical Indiana January weather…cloudy and cold. May see a touch of haze or fog that will need to be monitored but overall, nothing too daunting!

More of the same on Wednesday but a little wave of instability will approach the state by tomorrow evening. This could create a few slick spots late Wednesday and through early Thursday morning. A dusting in spots possible at best!

A few flurries/snow showers to open the weekend, with little to no accumulation. Warmer winds take hold on Sunday and a nice jump in temperatures will open the first week of February, with highs in the upper 50’s Monday and Tuesday before a larger, cold shift takes hold!