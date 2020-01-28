× IMPD: Suspect shoots at officers during pursuit; police seek help identifying vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says they are seeking the public’s help in identifying a vehicle of interest involved in a pursuit in which shots were fired at officers.

Around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, IMPD says they were patrolling the area of 3000 North Keystone Avenue when they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a silver Ford Fusion with an “In God We Trust” license plate that reads ATJ371.

The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and led police on a chase to the area of 3200 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

During the pursuit, shots were fired from the vehicle at an officer at the intersection of College Avenue and Fairfield Avenue, according to officials.

The vehicle continued, and at least one shot was fired at officers again at the intersection of 32nd Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street, where the pursuit ended, police say.

IMPD says the officers involved did not return fire and no one was injured during the incident.

Homicide investigators from the Critical Incident Response Team have taken the lead on the criminal investigation, which is standard procedure in an investigation involving shots fired at a law enforcement officer, according to the department.

Anyone with information about this vehicle or incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).