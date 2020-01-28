× Pagenaud unveils ticket for 2020 Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – 2019 Indianapolis 500 champion Simon Pagenaud unveiled the ticket for this year’s race at the City Market downtown on Tuesday.

The ticket features a picture of Pagenaud finishing a bottle of milk in Victory Circle. Pagenaud’s win was the 18th Indy 500 win by Team Penske and the first by a Frenchman since 1920.

Tickets will be mailed out in early March. They’ll be mailed to all 50 states, plus several countries internationally.

Pagenaud was also surprised with a ticket featuring his dog, Norman. The ticket is for seats “K-9” in the “Terrier Terrace.”