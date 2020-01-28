Plan your next getaway on National Plan a Vacation Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Indianapolis, Ind - It's a rather sad statistic: according to the U.S. Travel Association, 55 percent of Americans did not use their vacation time in 2018. That adds up to an estimated 768 million unspent vacation days.

The last Tuesday of each January marks National Plan a Vacation Day. It's meant to encourage you to use your time off. President of travel insurance company Seven Corners, Jeremy Murchland stopped by FOX59. Our Angela Ganote spoke with him about tips and tricks to planning your ideal getaway.