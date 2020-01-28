× Police investigate bank robbery in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. — Police are investigating after a man robbed a bank at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon.

The Fishers Police Department said the robbery happened at the Regions Bank at 116th and Allisonville around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon.

Witnesses told police that a man displayed a handgun and demanded money. He left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money and took off in a vehicle.

The suspect is described as a 30-40-year-old man wearing a coat and hat. Police did not have a description of the vehicle but have set up a perimeter.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.