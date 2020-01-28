Police investigate bank robbery in Fishers

Posted 4:27 PM, January 28, 2020, by

File photo

FISHERS, Ind. — Police are investigating after a man robbed a bank at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon.

The Fishers Police Department said the robbery happened at the Regions Bank at 116th and Allisonville around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon.

Witnesses told police that a man displayed a handgun and demanded money. He left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money and took off in a vehicle.

The suspect is described as a 30-40-year-old man wearing a coat and hat. Police did not have a description of the vehicle but have set up a perimeter.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.