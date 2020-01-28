Police: Memphis man arrested for killing 2 people in crash said he smoked weed beforehand to mourn Kobe Bryant’s death

Posted 9:57 AM, January 28, 2020, by
Data pix.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis man said he smoked weed before a deadly crash because he was mourning the death of Kobe Bryant, WREG reports.

According to police, Charles Jones drove over the center lane into oncoming traffic, he disregarded a red light, and he struck another vehicle head on.

Medics transported Sonja Roser and Christopher Hunt to the Regional Medical Center, but they later died from their injuries.

When police questioned Jones, he told them he smoked weed after learning about Kobe Bryant’s death. WREG reports Jones was charged with homicide, DUI, disregarding a traffic signal, driving on the right side of roadway and reckless driving.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.