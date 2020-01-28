× Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Lebanon shooting

LEBANON, Ind.– Lebanon police are searching for a man in connection with a shooting.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Monday night in the 800 block of Cohen Street. Police say when they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Mark Wayne Wilburn, 53, is believed to be driving a red, 2013 Chevrolet Silverado with Indiana truck license plate number TK580NOU.

Anyone with information on Wayne’s whereabouts should call 911 or your local police department. Police say he is considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach him.

The victim of the shooting was taken to an Indianapolis hospital, where he remains in “stable” condition.